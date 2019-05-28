Quinton Spain out after thumb surgery

Getty Images

One of the many new additions to the Bills offensive line will be missing some time due to a thumb injury.

Spain got hurt during one of last week’s practices and had surgery to address the issue. Per multiple reporters, Spain is out indefinitely and the limited time left in the offseason program may mean he won’t be back on the field until the team’s at training camp this summer.

Spain signed with the Bills as a free agent this offseason after starting 48 games for the Titans over the last four years. He was working as the right guard on the first team before his injury.

Word from Bills practice on Tuesday is that Wyatt Teller has taken over the right guard spot with second-round pick Cody Ford at right tackle. Ty Nsekhe has also been working at that spot.