Raiders to sign Richie Incognito

Getty Images

Richie Incognito is back in the NFL.

Incognito will sign with the Raiders, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The possible pairing between the Raiders and Incognito has been discussed for several weeks, with Incognito making a visit to Oakland early this month.

The 35-year-old Incognito started all 16 games for the Bills every year from 2015 to 2017 but didn’t play at all in 2018 after first announcing his retirement, then saying he wanted to come back but not finding any teams willing to sign him.

Incognito has had multiple off-field incidents, including his involvement in the Dolphins’ bullying scandal and an arrest at a funeral home at his father’s service. He has said he sought mental health treatment and is in a better place now.