Report: New deal for Chris Harris could come Tuesday

Getty Images

Word over the weekend was that the Broncos and cornerback Chris Harris were making progress toward an adjusted contract for the 2019 season and it appears they are nearing the finish line.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that the two sides are “extremely close” to a final agreement. Klis adds that both sides are hopeful that they wrap everything up on Tuesday.

Harris has not been with the Broncos for their offseason program as the process of dealing with his contract has played out. The veteran is currently set to make $7.8 million in base salary — he’s already received a $1 million roster bonus — and has reportedly been looking for a salary in the neighborhood of $15 million per season.

It’s expected that any tweak to the current deal will include a raise for this season with Harris still on a path to free agency in 2020.