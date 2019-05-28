Report: Orleans Darkwa fully recovered from torn Achilles

Getty Images

In February, running back Orleans Darkwa revealed that he tore his Achilles last October while working out in hopes of landing a job with a team.

Darkwa spent four years with the Giants and led the team in rushing during the 2017 season, but had remained on the market into the season despite working out for several teams. His injury ended any hope that he’d be on the field last season and set Darkwa on a rehab course that has reportedly worked out well.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Darkwa is fully recovered from the Achilles injury and ready to sign with a team. That word is accompanied by a video showing a snippet of Darkwa’s on-field work.

Signing now would give Darkwa a chance to acclimate himself to a team before offseason programs wrap up around the league, although teams may prefer to keep working with who they currently have on hand before considering a change for training camp.