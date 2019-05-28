Report: Scott Fitterer to interview for Jets G.M. job later this week

Getty Images

The Jets are ready to start talking to General Manager candidates and they’ve reportedly scheduled an interview with one of them for late this week.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that Seahawks co-director of player personnel Scott Fitterer is set to interview with the team on Thursday and Friday. Fitterer has been with the Seahawks since 2001 and has interviewed in other G.M. searches without moving on from Seattle.

Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly is also set to meet with the Jets, although the timing of that interview isn’t clear. Breer also reports that some around the league believe Kelly could take a job with the team if they hire Eagles vice president of player personnel Joe Douglas. The Jets have requested an interview and Douglas surfaced as a frontrunner shortly after Mike Maccagnan was fired.

Vikings assistant G.M, George Paton is also on the list of candidates, but it’s unknown if he’ll take interview as he’s passed on two other opportunities to throw his hat into the ring with the Jets.