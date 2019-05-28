Richie Incognito hires Lil Wayne’s sports agency

Getty Images

The odyssey that has been Richie Incognito’s NFL career included the public firing of his former agents via Twitter. Now that he’s getting back in, he has a new agent.

Ken Sarnoff posted a tweet on Tuesday morning indicating that he represents Incognito, and confirming that the former Pro Bowler will sign with the Raiders. Sarnoff works for Young Money APAA Sports. The CEO of Young Money Entertainment is Lil Wayne.

Far better known in recent months for his sidekick appearance during the ESPN interview that went a long way toward laying the foundation for Odell Beckham Jr. being traded from the Giants to the Browns, Wayne’s agency has become a significant player in the NFL business, boasting among other clients Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, who is represented by Nicole Lynn of Young Money APAA Sports.

The firm has a robust list of football clients, but Incognito represents a calculated risk. His days of big-money contracts are likely over, and he surely won’t be getting much more than the veteran minimum in Oakland, if he even makes the 53-man roster. It’s good that he has found someone to help pave the way for his return to football, but there’s a chance that, at some point, Sarnoff and the firm will regret signing him.