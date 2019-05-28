Richie Incognito the latest reason to put Raiders on “Hard Knocks”

Getty Images

The NFL still hasn’t found a Hard Knocks team for this summer. But how could it not be the Raiders?

Among the five teams that can be forced to appear — the others are Washington, the 49ers, the Lions and the Giants –the Raiders are easily the most compelling. Jon Gruden is a natural on TV, and the additions this offseason include several people with key roles to play who would make things interesting, including General Manager Mike Mayock, wide receiver Antonio Brown, linebacker Vontaze Burfict, three first-round draft picks and now guard Richie Incognito.

The controversial Incognito has had a raft of off-field issues, but no one has ever accused him of being boring. Hard Knocks has, at times, been accused of being boring, but if the Raiders are on the show, it won’t be.

Raiders owner Mark Davis has said this year is not the right time for the Raiders to be on the show, but the NFL’s rules are clear that teams can’t refuse if they haven’t done the show within the last 10 years, haven’t hired a new head coach this offseason, and haven’t made the playoffs in the last two years. The Raiders can be forced to appear on Hard Knocks, and viewers will enjoy it if they are.