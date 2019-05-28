Saints add running back Matt Dayes

Getty Images

The Saints have added another running back to the offseason mix.

Former Browns and 49ers running back Matt Dayes has joined the Saints, per a league source. A seventh-round pick of the Browns in 2017, Dayes appeared in 16 games as a rookie, returning 18 kickoffs and adding five carries and four receptions.

Waived by the Browns last year in early September, Dayes eventually landed with the 49ers. He appeared in seven games last season.

The Saints lost Mark Ingram to Baltimore via free agency, replacing him with Latavius Murray. Dayes likely will compete for special-teams playing time, if he makes the 53-man roster.