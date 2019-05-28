Saints sign Buck Allen

AP

The Saints continue to add to the backfield.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Saints are signing running back Buck Allen, who worked out last week along with Robert Kelley and Fozzy Whittaker.

Allen averaged just 2.7 yards per carry last year with the Ravens, but they clearly saw something they liked.

They also signed running back Matt Dayes earlier today, as they retool their backfield. They replaced Mark Ingram with Latavius Murray as the complement to Alvin Kamara.

To make room for Allen and Dayes on the roster, they waived running back A.J. Ouellette and defensive back Jordan Wyatt.