Saquon Barkley: No way I can be used too much

Getty Images

Giants running back Saquon Barkley was asked how the Giants offense can be better without wide receiver Odell Beckham at a Tuesday press conference and his answer focused on the need for all 11 players on the field to grow together into a capable unit.

Good football always takes a village, but there’s not much doubt that Barkley will be doing more heavy lifting than some of the team’s other players. Barkley had 352 touches last season and that number could go up during his second season with the team.

Barkley was asked if he has any concern about being overused come the fall.

“I don’t think any number is too high for me personally,” Barkley said. “At the end of the day, I know I sound like a broken record, but you will hear this for as long as I am in the NFL, as long as I take care of my body, my body will take care of me. I will continue to have my team around me. Obviously, have a great strength staff here and a great training staff here. Have to be a pro outside the facility. Whether it is 350 touches, 400 touches or less touches next year. Whatever I have to do to have this team compete for a championship, I am going to do.”

There were times last season that Giants head coach Pat Shurmur heard criticism for not using Barkley enough. It’s not a mistake that Shurmur can afford to make too many times and continue to be the man running the show, so it might not be a bad bet to take the over on Barkley’s 2019 touches.