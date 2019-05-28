Stefan Wisniewski excited to be back with Eagles in whatever role needed

Getty Images

If everything goes to plan for the Philadelphia Eagles this season, there won’t be a starting spot available for Stefan Wisniewski along the offensive line.

But even without the prospect of a starting job up for grabs, Wisniewski is happy to be back with the Eagles for 2019.

“I knew when I signed here that they have their starting three inside. I’ve been a starter here, but I’ve also been a backup, as well. I’m OK with that role,” Wisniewski said, via Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “I’ll just work my butt off, and I’ll be ready whenever they need me.”

With Brandon Brooks and Isaac Seumalo at the two guards spots and Jason Kelce at center, the Eagles have the interior of their offensive line settled on paper. However, Brooks is still recovering from a torn Achilles sustained during the playoffs in January, which brings his availability for the start of the regular season into question.

Wisniewski could begin the season as a starter before sliding back into a reserve role once Brooks is ready to return.

The Eagles let Wisniewski become a free agent in March when they elected not to pickup the option on his contract for 2019. He visited the New York Jets in free agency but elected to return to Philadelphia on a lesser deal after testing the market.

“I’m excited to be back,” he said. “I love it here. I love this city, my teammates, these fans. The most fun I’ve ever had playing football was playing in the Super Bowl run. I think we’ve got a really good chance we could go do that again. I want to be a part of it.”