Getty Images

The Titans just cut a guy with the perfect name for the job.

Via Jim Wyatt of the team’s official website, the Titans have waived defensive lineman Dee Liner.

Liner played at Arkansas State after transferring from Alabama, but was undrafted last year.

He spent time last year on the Chiefs practice squad, and the Titans signed him to a future deal in January.

It’s unclear if the Titans have responded by signing his brother Oh, or perhaps Wide Receiver.