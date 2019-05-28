Union wants players to prepare for a full-season work stoppage

May 28, 2019
Good news really travels fast.

The item from the New York Times that painted a rosy picture regarding talks on a new collective bargaining agreement sparked a reaction from the NFL Players Association, aimed at keeping everyone from adopting a posture of acceptance that a new deal will be done — a posture that could result in weakness at the bargaining table.

Liz Mullen of SportsBusiness Daily reports that, on Tuesday morning, NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith sent an email to all agents containing advice they should give to their clients.

“With a possible work stoppage less than two years away, this is the opportune time to set up a structured and organized savings and budgeting plan with your clients,” Smith wrote to the agents, via Mullen. “I can’t stress enough the importance of having our player members in a sound financial situation should a work stoppage occur. We are advising players to plan for a work stoppage of at least a year in length. We are also encouraging all players to save 50% of their salary and bonuses and to save the entirety of their Performance Based Pay amounts they should earn over the next two regular seasons.”

That will be useful advice for the players who are employed by NFL teams in 2019 and 2020. A large percentage of the 2021 work force, however, remains in college, earning nothing that could be saved for later.

Which makes the fact that the NFL’s free farm system relies on free labor an incidental benefit to the league. New players and young players who haven’t made enough money to save enough money to get through a year without paychecks will be far less inclined to go along with a work stoppage.

Plenty of those players with little or no money and a tremendous desire to simply play football will become prime candidates to accept work as replacement players, if the players muster the will to launch a strike.

That said, Smith’s email hardly means that a potential work stoppage is likely. He needs to ensure that all agents and players remain vigilant regarding a potential work stoppage in order to ensure that the players don’t get steamrolled by owners who definitely will be vigilant regarding a potential work stoppage.

At a minimum, the need for vigilance may eventually compel the NFLPA to do something aimed at countering the perception that talks are going well. If it seems they’re going too well, it means that someone may be getting too good of a deal.

22 responses to “Union wants players to prepare for a full-season work stoppage

  1. INSANITY when the average CAREER is only 3 seasons.

    The WORST players’ union in all of sports is the NFLPA because it has always had the least qualified leadership. Some things never change.

  3. Anyone NFL player with a year’s salary already paid should be able to have saved a substantial sum, more than the average Joe would make in 5 years. This constant sob story of their having to live hand-to-mouth is tiresome.

  5. Get ahead of it early and make it count this time. As a fan, I have no issue with this at all.

    Anything to get rid of corrupt Goodell and make the cheating owners pay.

  6. Me and my 10 season tickets will not come back if there’s a season-long strike. It will then be time to buy a boat and relax. They won’t miss me, I understand that, but neither will I miss them.

  7. With the exceptional earning power these guys have, I would have hoped they were doing this anyways.

    If not they should watch 30 for 30’s Broke. They should also fire their financial manager.

  11. Most players on NFL rosters make a fraction of what the stars make, and they’re the ones who will end up having their jobs given to someone else. The fans love football, their teams, and the players, in that order. If the players decide to take away our football, we’ll side with the owners and have no pity for the players. The players have the worst union in the world. They lose every battle. If a coach lost every game, he’d get fired. Why do the players pay these guys to misrepresent them? The union is a laughing stock. The NFL will sign hungry AAF and XFL players, and many will keep their jobs when the other players come back with their tails between their legs. Don’t listen to the union that loses all the time. The owners have deep pockets.

  12. When the baseball players went on strike in 1994, I never went back. Haven’t watched a game since.

    If the NFL players strike, I will be done.

    Period.

  13. Don’t do it. Most popular or not, fans will not put up with a work stoppage. MLB almost did that again in 2004. It would have been the death nail to that sport.

  14. What the hell else are they supposed to say? “Yeah, we’re looking at one, maybe two weekends, so make your reservations in Palm Springs, bring some extra underwear, and we’ll be back at work in week three when the owners cave.”

  16. You can strike, that is your right, but when you come back it will not be the same. You will lose many of us.

  19. The players should have no more than three simple negotiation points, one of them has to be a fair share of the gambling money that is coming. If they open too many front lines of battle they will get demolished as usual.

    MLB and NHL had cancelled seasons and everyone is making more money in those sports than ever.

  20. You’re kidding right? These players won’t save money. Too interested in NFLer favorite past times of making it rain or driving a Bentley.
    I would love to think they could be responsible and save a few bucks but how many times have we seen stories of retired guys filing for bankruptcy? They story never changes. D Smith can chirp all he wants but he’ll cave again when the time comes.

  21. Yep,
    Better salt away a few million for a “rainy day”. I bet DeMaurice has a few bucks under the mattress and will continue to stash more, while his constituents are on the picket line.
    Here’s some more advice…Remember players, the only one with a functioning umbrella is your “fearless leader” (nothing to fear, if you have no skin in the game).

  22. razzlejag says:
    May 28, 2019 at 3:39 pm
    Me and my 10 season tickets will not come back if there’s a season-long strike. It will then be time to buy a boat and relax. They won’t miss me, I understand that, but neither will I miss them.

    34 10 Rate This

    ————————–

    You are the perfect threat to the owners’ and their amazing greed the last 10 years.

    I hope 10,000 more come in here and post the same comments.

    Fans are sick and tired of both sides going back and forth, but the owners are the ones who are so greedy, they’ve abused their powers the last 10 years.

    We can make a list of topics, probably 10 deep, that have been completely botched by Goodell.

