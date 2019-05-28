Washington signs two offensive tackles, cuts two others

Getty Images

Adam Bisnowaty‘s stay in Washington was a brief one.

Bisnowaty signed with the team last Thursday and returned from Memorial Day weekend to learn that he’s no longer on the team’s 90-man roster. The NFL’s daily transaction report brings word that Bisnowaty and fellow tackle Juwann Bushell-Beatty have been placed on waivers.

The team signed tackles Jylan Ware and Brian Wallace to fill their spots on the roster.

Ware appeared in one game for the Raiders after being selected in the seventh round of the 2017 draft. He spent time on the Giants practice squad last year and was waived by the Giants after this year’s draft.

Bisnowaty was a sixth-round pick by the Giants the same year that Ware was drafted and also played one game as a rookie.

Wallace started at right tackle for Arkansas before going undrafted in April. Bushell-Beatty was undrafted out of Michigan.