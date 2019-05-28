Yannick Ngakoue absent from Jaguars OTAs

Getty Images

A week ago, Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue said he planned to be at all the offseason practices because he “needs to be a leader.”

Apparently, he needed to be someplace else today.

According to Phillip Heilman of the Florida Times-Union, Ngakoue and running back Alfred Blue were not at today’s OTA. No reason was given for the absences, other than noting they were “not considered medical.”

Ngakoue is looking for a new contract, but last week’s statement suggested he wasn’t going to use his presence as leverage for a deal. He’s entering the final year of his rookie deal, and at age 24 with 9.5 sacks last year and 29.5 in three seasons, he’s due for a large raise.

He showed up for the beginning of offseason workouts but then didn’t continue to work out with his teammates. The practices, of course, are voluntary.