Andrew Luck to sit out another week of OTAs

Getty Images

Colts coach Frank Reich said if his team played this week, Andrew Luck would be able to play.

Which would be weird, mainly since it’s May and the rest of the league doesn’t start until September.

According to Mike Wells of ESPN.com, Luck’s sitting out another week of OTAs because of a calf strain, which they don’t think is a major problem now and wouldn’t be one during the regular season.

“Just being precautionary there,” Reich said.

Luck missed last week’s work with the same issue, giving more time to backup Jacoby Brissett, along with Phillip Walker and Chad Kelly.