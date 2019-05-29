Bears’ Trey Burton out of OTAs after hernia surgery

Getty Images

Bears tight end Trey Burton did not play in Chicago’s playoff game after he popped up on the injury report unexpectedly. That injury turned out to be serious enough that it’s still affecting him, almost five months later.

Burton is not participating in Organized Team Activities, and Bears head coach Matt Nagy said today that it’s because he had hernia surgery. Nagy confirmed that the hernia surgery is related to the issue that kept him out of the playoff game.

At the time, Burton said he felt he let the team down by not playing, but there was no pushing through it, saying his groin locked up and he simply couldn’t play.

That the injury is still affecting him now shows that it was a major issue, but Nagy said he expects to have Burton back on the field when training camp opens in two months.