Bobby McCain is practicing at safety

Getty Images

The Dolphins signed Bobby McCain to a deal that made him one of the NFL’s highest-paid nickel cornerbacks a year ago. He’s now playing safety.

“Being in the middle of the field is definitely a different challenge,” McCain said, via Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald. “But I can get it done.”

The Dolphins are loaded at safety with Reshad Jones, T.J. McDonald and McCain as well as Minkah Fitzpatrick, who also can play nickel, cornerback and linebacker.

McCain has played safety in the past, including nine snaps at strong safety last season.

“I played it a little bit a couple of years back,” McCain said. “Being a nickel you have to drop back and be responsible for some half coverages, but this is my first time.”

Salguero wondered whether the team’s move of McCain to free safety could signal the Dolphins’ intent to shop Jones, who has skipped the voluntary portions of the offseason program. McDonald has shifted from free safety, where he mostly played last season, to strong safety.

McCain, though, is ready to do his part wherever that is, and that might mean more than one spot.

“I think he’s smart enough definitely to move around,” Dolphins coach Brian Flores said. “He can play corner; he can play safety; he can play nickel; he can play a variety of positions. He’s a smart player, and a guy who’s made a lot of plays in this league. We’re looking forward to working with him.”