Brian Flores on whether Reshad Jones is a starter: No sacred cows here

The Dolphins pushed back at speculation they would part ways with safety Reshad Jones this offseason and Jones remains on the roster, although head coach Brian Flores suggested on Wednesday that he may not be back in his familiar starting role.

Jones has not been with the Dolphins for the voluntary portions of the offseason program, but is expected to be with the team for their mandatory minicamp next week. Flores was asked on Wednesday whether Jones would return to the first team once he is back on the field.

“I think everybody’s got to work to be a starter in this league, and on this team,” Flores said, via the Miami Herald. “There’s no doubt about that. I would say there’s no sacred cow, not in this game. You’ve got to earn what you get. That’s the case for everyone on the team. I’ve said that over and over again.”

Jones balked at rotating with other safeties in a game against the Jets last season and pulled himself out of the contest. That earned him a brief benching at the start of Miami’s next game, although that was a different coaching staff and it remains to be seen how this group will handle any ruffled feathers.