Cardinals claim Pita Taumoepenu off waivers

The Cardinals claimed defensive lineman Pita Taumoepenu off waivers from the 49ers on Wednesday, the team announced. Arizona cut linebacker James Folston Jr. to make room for Taumoepenu.

Taumoepenu, 25, played four games for the 49ers last season after being prompted from the practice squad. He made three tackles.

San Francisco made Taumoepenu the second of two sixth-round picks in the 2017 NFL draft. He appeared in two games as a rookie.

Folston went undrafted but signed with the Cardinals as a rookie free agent. He was not a starter most of his time at Pitt but made 47 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in the 28 games he appeared in during his four seasons.