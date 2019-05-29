Chris Conley trying find his place with Jaguars

Getty Images

Wide receiver Chris Conley contributed five touchdowns to a potent offense in Kansas City last season, but he’s playing in a different town this year.

Conley signed a two-year deal with the Jaguars as a free agent and said that he hopes to “prove something” to his former team this season. Cornerback A.J. Bouye said that Conley is already playing a “bigger role” in Jacksonville than he played in the past, so it seems he’ll get the chance to provide that proof.

Before he can make the most of that opportunity, Conley knows that he needs to get comfortable in the offense.

“It’s a new situation,” Conley said, via the team’s website. “I’ve got a new coach, new guys I’m in the huddle with, new/old quarterback, new environment, heat — all of that. I’m really just trying to adjust, find my place and make my mark.”

The new/old quarterback is Nick Foles, who was a teammate of Conley’s with the Chiefs in 2016 and joins the wideout as a new addition to the Jaguars lineup. If both adjust quickly to the new environs, it should send the Jaguars offense in a much better direction than the one it was on in 2018.