Chris Harris: I’ll do my thing then give Broncos fair chance to sign me

AP

Cornerback Chris Harris joined the Broncos for Wednesday organized team activity and took part in his first practice session of the offseason program.

Harris’ return was spurred by an agreement on a revised contract for the 2019 season. Harris got a salary bump that moved his compensation for the year above $12 million and left him on track to become a free agent at the end of the year.

Harris made it clear on Tuesday that he still has sights on becoming the highest-paid cornerback in the league once his current deal is up. That’s been a bridge too far for the Broncos thus far, but Harris isn’t ruling out a longer stay in Denver.

“I don’t know, man. I’m taking it day by day,” Harris said, via Nicki Jhabvala of TheAthletic.com. “I’ve always said I want to retire here and that’s always been my mentality. If I have to go show them in 16 games that I want to retire here, then I’m going to do that. … I’m going to go do my thing and at the end of the year, I’m definitely going to give [the Broncos] a fair chance for sure.”

Harris’ arrival means he can begin working in the new defense being installed by head coach Vic Fangio. He said Von Miller kept him in the loop about the scheme and that it is “everything I’ve been crying about doing” for the last couple of years. If it proves to be a good fit, the Broncos may make a bigger push to keep Harris from moving on come the offseason.