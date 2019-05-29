Clayton Geathers out of OTAs after having knee cleaned up

Getty Images

Colts safety Clayton Geathers has had issues staying healthy in recent years and that trend has continued into the offseason.

Geathers has not been practicing with the team during organized team activities this month and the reason, per multiple reporters, is that he recently had his knee cleaned up. Geathers was listed on the injury report with a knee issue in the postseason.

Geathers missed four games last season with a neck injury and a concussion. Neck problems kept him out of 11 games during the 2017 season and Geathers also missed seven games in 2016, so it wasn’t hard to understand what he meant when he said he has “unfinished business” with the team after re-signing earlier this offseason.

Malik Hooker and Derrick Kindred are joined by 2019 draft picks Marvell Tell and Khari Willis among the safeties who are active in OTAs at the moment.