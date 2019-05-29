DeSean Jackson: I have a lot to offer the young guys

AP

The Eagles brought wide receiver DeSean Jackson back to Philadelphia this offseason and they hope he can provide some of the big plays that helped him make his name with the team as a younger player.

Jackson believes he’s bringing something else with him this time around. He said wants to be “an addition to what they’ve already got” on offense while also using his experiences to help guide younger teammates.

“When I was here, I was young the first time around,” Jackson said, via the team’s website. “Leaving and really stepping up and being a pro and taking my job seriously — not to say I didn’t take it seriously before — but it took time to grow and just to learn. And where I’m at now, I’m seen a lot, I’ve been through a lot, so I have a lot to give back to the young guys. I have a lot to offer.”

Offensive coordinator Mike Groh called Jackson “a joy to be around” through the offseason program and the hope is that his second tour in Philly leads to a lot more smiles once the games get underway.