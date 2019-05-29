Disgruntled security guard could make things difficult for Ezekiel Elliott

AP

The security guard who wants a “sincere apology” could become a genuine problem for Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.

19-year-old Kyle Johnson ended up on the ground after a confrontation with Elliott at a Las Vegas music festival last week. As noted earlier in the day, Johnson wasn’t happy with Elliott’s perfunctory effort to make things right.

“I wasn’t hurt or anything, but just to have someone that you looked up to shove you on the ground over a metal fence?” Johnson said. “It’s not the biggest thing in the world, but really, nothing happened? I mean, come on. . . . I did get an apology from him. It wasn’t a sincere apology. He didn’t maintain eye contact. It didn’t seem sincere at all.”

Elliott may want to give Johnson the sincere apology he wants, because Johnson becomes the key witness in the league’s looming effort to investigate the situation. Since the league has no ability to compel Johnson to cooperate, Johnson’s desire to do so will be a major factor in whether the NFL gets the full picture regarding a situation that, while documented via video, still raises questions about whether Elliott actually pushed Johnson.

Based on Johnson’s quotes to KCBS-TV, Johnson seems to think that Elliott did indeed shove Johnson to the ground. And Johnson can shove it sideways for Elliott if Johnson becomes a motivated victim in the league’s investigation.

It was, after all, a motivated victim who sealed Elliott’s fate two years ago. If his ex-girlfriend hadn’t been willing to spend so much time talking to investigators, the league may not have had enough evidence on which to base a suspension. If Johnson becomes similarly motivated to help the league punish Elliott, Elliott could be looking at more discipline — especially since he qualifies for repeat offender status under the Personal Conduct Policy.