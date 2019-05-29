D’Onta Foreman: “Coming with something to prove”

Getty Images

Texans running back D'Onta Foreman was a year out from a torn Achilles, but he never got much of a chance to prove it last year.

This year, he seems to think things will be very different.

Via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans running back said he was “‘starting all over with a chip on my shoulder. Coming with something to prove to everybody.”

Of course, every player coming off injury approaches it that way, but it’s easy to see a clearer path for Foreman to contribute this year.

The Texans let veteran Alfred Blue leave in free agency, and there isn’t much behind Lamar Miller on their depth chart, so they need Foreman to be correct, that he feels better than at any point in his career (dating back to high school).