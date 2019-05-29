Gerald McCoy to visit Panthers

Getty Images

A third suitor has emerged for the services of free agent defensive tackle Gerald McCoy.

McCoy will visit the Panthers this week, Joe Person of TheAthletic.com reports.

Carolina will be the third stop on McCoy’s free agent tour. He has previously visited Cleveland and Baltimore, but didn’t reach a deal with either team.

The Buccaneers cut McCoy because they didn’t want to pay his $13 million salary this season, and it’s highly unlikely any other team will pay McCoy that kind of money either. But McCoy is still a good enough player that he can be a valuable addition to some team, and the Panthers know that well, seeing him twice a year in the NFC South. Carolina could be the right place for McCoy to take his talents.