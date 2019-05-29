Gerald McCoy took in Haloti Ngata’s press conference before heading home

Getty Images

Defensive tackle Gerald McCoy was in Baltimore wrapping up his visit with the Ravens on Wednesday and decided to stick around to see how the team honored one of their past players before heading home.

Haloti Ngata officially retired as a member of the Ravens on Wednesday and the team announced at a press conference that Ngata will be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor. Per multiple reports, McCoy sat in the back of the room to watch part of the press conference before heading out.

Josina Anderson of ESPN reports that the visit was described to her as an “A+++,” but McCoy has not agreed to a deal with the Ravens at this point.

There also hasn’t been word of any other visits being set up, so McCoy may be deciding between the Browns and Ravens once he gets home and reflects on the two meetings he has taken since being released by the Buccaneers.