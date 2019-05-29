Incognito pleaded guilty in connection with separate August 2018 incident

AP

A suspension for Richie Incognito is looking more and more likely.

As it turns out, Incognito faced not one but two criminal cases last August. In addition to an incident at a funeral home that resulted in a guilty plea to disorderly conduct charges, Incognito engaged in misconduct at his grandmother’s house two days earlier.

Via ESPN, Incognito pleaded guilty to to misdemeanor charges of criminal damage and disorderly conduct in April, in connection with an August 2018 incident. While arguing with his grandmother, Incognito put his fist through the wall in the living room and ripped a security system control unit from the wall at her Peoria, Arizona home.

An “enraged” Incognito (according to the police report) blamed his 90-year-old grandmother for his father’s death.

The Raiders had no comment regarding the incident involving Incognito’s grandmother, which prior to today was not publicly known.

Given an extensive history of misconduct for which Incognito has never faced league-level scrutiny, these two incidents could (and arguably should) put Incognito in line for a significant suspension. And if he hadn’t disclosed the run-in with his 90-year-old grandmother to the Raiders, that could be enough to get the Raiders to pull the plug quickly on the Incognito experiment.