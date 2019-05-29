Incognito’s stint with the Raiders could begin with a suspension

AP

Despite a pro football career littered with misbehavior, Raiders guard Richie Incognito has never been suspended by the league office. That could soon change.

Incognito’s April 2019 guilty plea to disorderly conduct will subject him to scrutiny under the Personal Conduct Policy. Although he was found to be responsible for only one misdemeanor count, that’s enough to put him in line for punishment.

When it’s time to be punished, the NFL could consider his history when settling on a sanction. And he could indeed be suspended.

A suspension, even for only one game, would give the Raiders even more flexibility. His veteran-minimum salary of $1.03 million wouldn’t be fully guaranteed as of Week One, because he wouldn’t be on the active roster. The Raiders could thereafter employ him on a week-to-week basis.

Via Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Incognito is already practicing with the first team at left guard. He’ll eventually compete with Denzelle Good for the starting job.