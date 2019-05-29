Jaguars working out Terrelle Pryor

AP

The Jaguars have taken the one big bold step to try to fix their offense this offseason.

They’re still working.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Jaguars are working out wide receiver Terrelle Pryor today.

Pryor was released by the Bills last November, and also spent time with the Jets last year.

The 29-year-old Pryor looked like a real prospect upon converting from quarterback, with 77 catches for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns for the Browns in 2016, but he hasn’t been able to repeat that.

The Jaguars could certainly use help at wide receiver for new quarterback Nick Foles, and Pryor’s at least worth a look.