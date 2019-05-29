Jameis Winston has seen “drastic improvements” from Ronald Jones

Getty Images

One of the goals for the Buccaneers this offseason was to rebuild running back Ronald Jones‘ confidence after the 2018 second-round pick ran 23 times for 44 yards during his rookie season.

General Manager Jason Licht said he thought Jones’ belief in himself was growing in April and quarterback Jameis Winston also thinks that effort is showing signs of success.

“I would say RoJo has been showing out,” Winston said, via Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com. “His confidence, his comfort, RoJo’s a smart guy. He’s getting comfortable in this offense. No one is breathing down his neck. He’s more relaxed and executing at a high level.”

As Winston pointed out, the Buccaneers didn’t make any big moves at running back this offseason and that leaves Jones behind only Peyton Barber on the depth chart. That shows some confidence in Jones and it will be up to the back to show that was a wise decision.