James Conner: I haven’t earned anything yet

The Steelers have talked about moving toward more of a committee approach in the backfield this season and the player that led the way on the ground last year said he doesn’t have any problem with that.

James Conner had 188 more touches than Jaylen Samuels last season despite missing three games with a sprained ankle and he did well enough with those chances to rack up 1,470 yards and 13 touchdowns. Some might believe that’s enough to be the lead dog again in 2019, but Conner disagrees.

He said he hasn’t “earned anything yet” and that there’s room for Samuels and fourth-round pick Benny Snell even if he opens the year in the top spot on the depth chart.

“Obviously who doesn’t love carrying the ball, you know? But you look around the league, a lot of teams that are really successful and doing well are using multiple backs,” Conner said, via PennLive.com. “Like I’ve always said, that’s how you win games is with depth. So I’m all for it. Those guys are talented. They can make plays. They can make some plays that I can’t make, so I’m all for it.”

Samuels said that the team has practiced formations featuring him and Conner on the field at the same time, so it seems a lot of different ideas will be on the table as the team heads into training camp and the regular season.