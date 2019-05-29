Jay Gruden wants his brother on “Hard Knocks”

Getty Images

Both teams coached by members of the Gruden family can be forced to appear on this year’s edition of Hard Knocks and Washington head coach Jay Gruden made a suggestion to producers on Wednesday.

His suggestion was that they select the Raiders team coached by his brother Jon if they were looking for the most entertaining selection.

“If they were smart, they’d go to Oakland,” Gruden said, via Tarik El-Bashir of NBCSportsWashington.com. “Seriously, what an entertainment value that would be. Antonio Brown, Jon Gruden, Paul Guenther, Vontaze Burfict, [Richie] Incognito … They’d be crazy not to go to Oakland.”

Gruden is not the first to make that suggestion, but the Giants, 49ers and Lions could also be compelled to do the show.

Gruden said that while it would “initially be a distraction” if his team was chosen, he believes they’d be able to make it work in a way that allows them to also accomplish their goals in training camp. He added that “they can do us next year,” which led a reporter to respond by saying that they can’t compel an appearance if Washington makes the playoffs.

“If we don’t make the playoffs, I probably won’t be here anyway so …,” Gruden said.

It’s not clear when this year’s chosen team will be revealed.