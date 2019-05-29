Jets add Saints’ Terry Fontenot to GM list

Getty Images

Another name has been added to the Jets General Manager search list.

Saints director of pro scouting Terry Fontenot has been asked to interview for the job, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Fontenot is in his 16th year with the Saints organization and sixth as director of pro scouting. His job description includes “managing the pro personnel department include recommending player acquisitions by evaluating players from all professional leagues, including the Saints roster, monitoring the waiver wire and supervising the advance scouting of upcoming opponents.”

The 38-year-old Fontenot got additional responsibilities four years ago when Ryan Pace left the Saints to become G.M. of the Bears.