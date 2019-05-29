Joe Douglas to interview with Jets this weekend

Getty Images

Within moments of Mike Maccagnan being fired, Joe Douglas’ name was linked to the Jets General Manager vacancy.

This weekend, he’ll get his chance to apply for the job.

According to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, the Eagles vice president of player personnel will interview with the Jets this weekend.

Douglas is close with Jets coach/acting G.M. Adam Gase, which has made him one of the perceived favorites for the job.

They’ve also scheduled an interview with Seahawks co-director of player personnel Scott Fitterer, and expressed interest in Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly, Vikings assistant G.M. George Paton and Saints director of pro scouting Terry Fontenot.