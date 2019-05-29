Khalil Mack wants to be the best ever

Getty Images

Bears pass rusher Khalil Mack isn’t secretive about having aspirations to be the best.

Mack was asked today about Bears outside linebackers coach Ted Monachino saying that Mack wants to be the best ever, and Mack said that’s “absolutely” how he feels.

“He asked me what I wanted to do, and what I wanted to be. I want to be the best. I want to be the best to play the game,” Mack said. “We’re trying to work toward that.”

Mack said he views Lawrence Taylor and Derrick Thomas as the Hall of Famers he most admires, and he wants to have the kind of career they had.

“There’s so many greats. You’ve got LT, you’ve got Derrick Thomas, you’ve got special, special guys who have played this position. All you can do is chase,” Mack said.

Five years into his career, Mack is on a Hall of Fame pace. He wants to do even more.