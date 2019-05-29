Kyle Rudolph still thinks “there’s a way” to remain with Vikings

AP

Kyle Rudolph and the Vikings still haven’t come to an agreement on the tight end’s future. The sides have discussed a five-year contract extension, Rudolph confirmed last week.

Rudolph has said he won’t accept a pay cut from the $7.5 million he is scheduled to make in 2019.

So where does that leave them?

After playing in the Nationwide Memorial golf tournament Wednesday, Rudolph updated contract talks with the Vikings. It does not sound as if the sides have made much progress.

“They want me in Minnesota. I want to be in Minnesota,” Rudolph told Scott Hanson of NFL Media. “Unfortunately, the business side of things gets in the way. That’s a testament to the rest of our team. We have a lot of good football players on our team. They just can’t pay everyone. You can’t keep everyone. As of right now, we still think there’s a way. I said last week after OTAs that my agent and the Vikings are working extremely hard to find a creative way to make these things happen.”

The cap-strapped Vikings selected Irv Smith in the second round but obviously still have an interest in keeping Rudolph if they can afford him.