Landon Collins back at practice after shoulder surgery

AP

Safety Landon Collins‘ first on-field work with Washington was delayed by his recovery from shoulder surgery, but he got the green light to return to work this week.

Collins, who signed a six-year deal as a free agent this offseason, has been on the field for both of the team’s organized team activities this week.

“We’re still very cautious with the shoulder,” head coach Jay Gruden said, via the Washington Post. “But he feels good and we’re trying to get him in some 7-on-7 drills. I want to get him lined up when we have walk-throughs so he can communicate the defense and get lined up. Then at his own discretion, and the trainers’ discretion, he’ll do some team periods every now and then just making sure he’s careful.”

Collins may be limited, but he said it helps “just getting out here getting the reps” after spending several months recovering from his shoulder injury. Assuming all goes well over the rest of the offseason program, the limitations should be gone by the time Collins gets to training camp.