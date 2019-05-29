Marcus Peters focused on the Super Bowl, not his next contract

Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Marcus Peters is entering the final year of his rookie contract this fall. While the Rams have made their desire to keep Peters clear, Peters’ future beyond the 2019 season remains in question for the time being.

However, it’s not the thing Peters is most focused on as he enters his fifth season in the NFL after second year in Los Angeles. Peters wants to get back to the Super Bowl and finish the year with a different result.

“I want to get to the Super Bowl and win it this time, that’s what I want to break, really,” Peters said, via Dan Greenspan of the Associated Press. “All of the rest of the stuff will take care of itself.”

The contract to break in regards to the top of the cornerback market belong to Xavien Howard of the Miami Dolphins. Howard and the Dolphins reached a new contract earlier this month that is worth $46 million guaranteed and up to $76.53 million over the next six years. The deal makes Howard the highest paid cornerback in the league on an average annual value basis.

Even if Peters isn’t worried about the contract at this point, that’s the bar that his representatives will want to surpass in any extension talks with the Rams. But for the time being, Peters wants Miami to matter for a different reason seeing as it’s the host site of this year’s Super Bowl LIV.

“The only thing I can do is come in and do my job and be the best teammate I’m doing, be the best player I can be on the field, and the rest of the stuff will take care of itself,” Peters said. “I’m not too worried about it.”