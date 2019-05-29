Mason Rudolph more comfortable in bid to back up “Mr. Roethlisberger”

AP

When the Steelers took quarterback Mason Rudolph in the third round of the 2018 draft, there were those who wondered if he might wind up being the heir to Ben Roethlisberger in the Pittsburgh offense.

The chances of that happening took a hit earlier this offseason. Roethlisberger signed a contract extension that runs through the 2021 season, which is also when Rudolph’s rookie deal will come to a conclusion. If all goes well for Roethlisberger, Rudolph’s time in Pittsburgh will be light on playing time and it will be even lighter if he can’t move up from the third string.

“That’s what it is,” Rudolph said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “It’s football. You know you’re one play away sometimes and you got to be ready to go and prepare like you’re the starter. That’s what I’ve always done since I stepped into a high school or college program. You respect the guys in front of you. We have a Hall of Fame quarterback in Mr. Roethlisberger. I just prepare my butt off. I’m just 100 times more comfortable.”

In order for Rudolph to be one play away from replacing Mr. Roethlisberger, he’ll first need to beat out Josh Dobbs for the backup job this summer. That will be decided at some point this summer as both players audition for the Steelers and potentially other teams that might offer a more direct path to playing time in the future.