Melvin Gordon checks in with teammates via social media

Getty Images

Melvin Gordon still isn’t practicing with the Chargers. But at least he’s tweeting at them.

Via Gilbert Manzano of the Los Angeles Daily News, the Chargers running back sent his regards via social media, as his teammates continued to practice without him.

Gordon hasn’t participated in their offseason program either, as he’s worked out on his own. So the messages on Twitter will have to suffice for now. Gordon and defensive end Melvin Ingram are the last two Chargers who haven’t arrived for any of the team’s work so far.

“Both of those guys are key members of our football team,” Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said. “They have major roles and they’ll start when they get here, but I think that the guys that are here getting those reps in their place, I think those guys are benefiting big time. . . .

“Those guys [Gordon and Ingram] are good players. Whether they’re here or not, I’m sure they’re going to show up and be productive.”

Gordon’s entering the final year of his rookie deal, and they want to extend him, though they haven’t set a firm timetable.