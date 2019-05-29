Montez Sweat signs his rookie deal

Getty Images

Washington has both of its first-round picks under contract.

The team announced that edge rusher Montez Sweat signed his rookie deal on Wednesday. He and quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who signed earlier this month along with seven other draft picks, signed four-year deals with a team option for a fifth season.

Washington took Haskins with the 15th pick and then traded back into the first round to select Sweat at No. 26. Sweat was initially projected to go earlier by many analysts, but a diagnosis of a heart condition at the Scouting Combine reportedly led some teams to take him off the board.

Another report just before the draft said Sweat may have been misdiagnosed and Sweat said he has a “normal heart” after being drafted. Washington obviously sided with Sweat’s view and head coach Jay Gruden said earlier this month that he expects the rookie will play a lot during the 2019 season.