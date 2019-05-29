Panthers sign G Kofi Amichia

Getty Images

The Panthers made a change to their offensive line group heading into the back half of their organized team activities.

The team announced the signing of guard Kofi Amichia on Wednesday. Guard Landon Turner was waived with a non-football illness in a corresponding move.

Amichia played at South Florida and was a sixth-round pick by the Packers in 2017, but failed to make Green Bay’s 53-man roster that year. He spent the year on the practice squad, moved on to Baltimore’s practice squad last year and has never seen any regular season action.

Turner closed out last season on the Carolina practice squad. He made all seven of his career regular season appearances with the Saints in 2016.