Peyton Manning says he never heard from the Jets

If the Jets were interested in talking to Peyton Manning about their General Manager job, they never let Manning know directly.

Word earlier this month was that Manning isn’t interested in taking over the job in the wake of Mike Maccagnan’s firing. After playing a round with Tiger Woods at The Memorial pro-am in Ohio on Wednesday, Manning didn’t say whether the job was of any interest because it wasn’t something that ever came up for discussion.

“Nobody ever contacted me … And I’m not sure I was qualified anyway,” Manning said, via Mark Cannizzaro of the New York Post.

Opinions will vary about Manning’s qualifications, but it appears to be a moot point as far as the Jets’ job is concerned.

Eagles vice president of player personnel Joe Douglas and Seahawks co-director of player personnel Scott Fitterer are set to interview with the Jets with Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly, Vikings assistant G.M. George Paton and Saints director of pro scouting Terry Fontenot also in the mix.