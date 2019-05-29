Quinnen Williams expected to practice Wednesday

AP

A handful of top picks from this year’s draft have been held out of practices during the organized team activity portion of the offseason because of injuries, but one of them is set to return to work on Wednesday.

Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams has been dealing with a calf injury over the last couple of weeks and head coach Adam Gase said at a Wednesday press conference that the team has been cautious with the third overall pick in hopes of avoiding a more serious issue. Gase added that Williams will be back on the field with a plan to “set him up for training camp.”

“We’ll slowly work him back in,” Gase said.

Gase was also asked about safety Marcus Maye‘s condition after having shoulder surgery. He said Maye is ready to do more than the team is letting him do at practice so that he’ll be full go for camp this summer.