Raiders cut Ryan Yurachek

Getty Images

The Raiders waived fullback Ryan Yurachek with an injury designation, the team announced Wednesday. Yurachek had arthroscopic knee surgery this offseason.

The move leaves the Raiders with incumbent Keith Smith and undrafted free agent Alec Ingold at the position.

Yurachek spent his rookie season on the Raiders’ practice squad.

He originally signed with the Saints as an undrafted rookie out of Marshall in 2018, earning a spot on the 90-player roster after a tryout at the team’s rookie minicamp. The Saints cut him before training camp, and the Raiders signed him.

He caught 143 passes for 1,354 yards and 26 touchdowns in four years at Marshall, adding three carries for 40 yards.