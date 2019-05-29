Raiders pushing Darren Waller “to the limit” right now

Getty Images

Among the changes to the Raiders this offseason was the departure of tight end Jared Cook as a free agent.

Cook led the team with 68 catches, 896 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns last season and the team will be banking on their additions at wide receiver making up for much of that production. Whatever they put together, the team still has a need at tight end and offensive coordinator Greg Olson said they’re counting on Darren Waller to fill it.

The Raiders signed Waller off Baltimore’s practice squad last November and he caught six passes for 75 yards in four games with the team. He had 12 catches for the Ravens in 2015 and 2016 and was suspended for the entire 2017 season, so Olson is proposing a big jump for the 2019 season.

“Would it stunt his growth if Jared was here? Possibly,” Olson said, via NBCSportsBayArea.com. “So now that he has that position, it’s your position, you are the ‘Y’ in certain personnel groupings. We’re going to put you out there on the field and you’re going to play. You’re going to get better from playing. You’re not going to wait and sit behind Jared Cook and have to wait your turn, you have to go now. We’re really pushing him to the limit right now.”

Derek Carrier, Luke Willson, Erik Swoope and fourth-round pick Foster Moreau are also on hand at tight end, but it seems Waller will be getting every chance at being No. 1 come September.