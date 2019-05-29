Ravens putting Haloti Ngata, Brian Billick in Ring of Honor

AP

The press conference surrounding the one-day retirement contract for defensive tackle Haloti Ngata had a second purpose. The Ravens used the occasion to announce that Ngata and coach Brian Billick will enter the team’s Ring of Honor.

Billick becomes the 2019 inductee. Ngata will join the Ring of Honor in 2020.

Billick coached the Ravens from 1999 through 2007, winning a Super Bowl in his second season. He never received serious consideration for another head-coaching job elsewhere, which in hindsight seems unusual.

Ngata arrived in 2006, spending nine years with the team. He played a key role on the defense that won Super Bowl XLVII. The Ravens made the playoffs seven times with Ngata on the roster.

The Ravens last expanded the Ring of Honor in 2015, with safety Ed Reed. Other members include tight end Todd Heap (2014), linebacker Ray Lewis (2013), running back Jamal Lewis (2012), kicker Matt Stover (2011), tackle Jonathan Ogden (2008), linebacker Peter Boulware (2006), defensive end Michael McCrary (2004), owner Art Modell (2003), eight Colts Hall of Famers (2002), and Earnest Byner (2000).