Report: Blair Brown arrested on domestic battery charge

Officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrested former Jaguars linebacker Blair Brown on a domestic battery charge Wednesday, Michael DiRocco of ESPN reports.

The Jaguars released Brown on May 9, and he has remained a free agent.

Brown, 25, played 28 games the past two seasons, making 12 tackles and half a sack.

Jacksonville made him a fifth-round choice in 2017.

Brown was a core special teams player. He played five snaps on defense and 271 on special teams last season after seeing 48 defensive snaps and 224 on special teams as a rookie.