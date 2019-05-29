Report: Blair Brown arrested on domestic battery charge

Getty Images
Officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrested former Jaguars linebacker Blair Brown on a domestic battery charge Wednesday, Michael DiRocco of ESPN reports.
The Jaguars released Brown on May 9, and he has remained a free agent.
Brown, 25, played 28 games the past two seasons, making 12 tackles and half a sack.
Jacksonville made him a fifth-round choice in 2017.
Brown was a core special teams player. He played five snaps on defense and 271 on special teams last season after seeing 48 defensive snaps and 224 on special teams as a rookie.